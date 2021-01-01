Where Diversity Gets You Hired

Are the employers actually hiring?

Yes, and they have a number of different positions. As a result, their recruiters interact with job seekers in a variety of ways. Some recruiters have job openings that they need to fill immediately. Other recruiters are looking for hard-working individuals to apply for jobs that are almost always open. That kind of recruiter might ask for a paper résumé and/or give you a business card and ask you to call. Some recruiters have positions that are not available right now, but will be opening up soon. These employers want to identify candidates and get them in the pipeline now so they can fill those positions as soon as possible when they receive hiring approval.

What time should I arrive?

All of our events begin promptly at 11:00 AM and run through 2:00 PM. Feel free to join early to view the virtual booths and get near the front of the registration line. If you prefer to avoid the crowd, join 1-2 hours after the event begins.

What if the employers are in industries that don’t interest me?

An employer’s primary industry or company name does not necessarily indicate what openings the company is trying to fill. A drugstore chain may be recruiting for positions in transportation and distribution. A brewery may be recruiting for jobs in information technology.